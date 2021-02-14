PHX MINERALS (NYSE:PHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. PHX Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHX MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PHX Minerals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PHX Minerals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PHX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CERNER (NASDAQ:CERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Its revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cerner has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Cerner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERN)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerner in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cerner stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CERN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ZBRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies has generated $12.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6. Zebra Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zebra Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zebra Technologies stock.

LANTRONIX (NASDAQ:LTRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Lantronix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANTRONIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LTRX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lantronix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lantronix stock.

