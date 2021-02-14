SEALED AIR (NYSE:SEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Sealed Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEALED AIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SEE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sealed Air in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sealed Air stock.

Sealed Air

MOELIS & COMPANY (NYSE:MC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm earned $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Moelis & Company has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.4. Moelis & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOELIS & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moelis & Company in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Moelis & Company stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Moelis & Company

VIRTU FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:VIRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Virtu Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRTU FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIRT)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virtu Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Virtu Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VIRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Virtu Financial

LINCOLN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:LECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric last released its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm earned $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4.

IS LINCOLN ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LECO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lincoln Electric stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LECO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lincoln Electric