Earnings results for Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Freedom last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $69.71 million during the quarter. Freedom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.8. Freedom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Dividend Strength: Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom does not currently pay a dividend. Freedom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

In the past three months, Freedom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $381,957.00 in company stock. 72.90% of the stock of Freedom is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.70% of the stock of Freedom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC



The P/E ratio of Freedom is 64.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Freedom is 64.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.07. Freedom has a P/B Ratio of 26.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here