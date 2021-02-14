Earnings results for GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

GAN last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company earned $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GAN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GAN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.09%. The high price target for GAN is $30.00 and the low price target for GAN is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GAN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.25, GAN has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $29.33. GAN has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN does not currently pay a dividend. GAN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

In the past three months, GAN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $668,201.00 in company stock. Only 26.05% of the stock of GAN is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN



Earnings for GAN are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.15) per share.

