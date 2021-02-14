FIRSTSERVICE (NASDAQ:FSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm earned $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. FirstService has generated ($6.51) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.4. FirstService has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTSERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstService in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FirstService stock.

SPIRIT AIRLINES (NYSE:SAVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit Airlines has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAVE)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit Airlines in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Spirit Airlines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INARI MEDICAL (NASDAQ:NARI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical last issued its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company earned $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Its revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS INARI MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NARI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inari Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inari Medical stock.

HUNTSMAN (NYSE:HUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman last issued its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntsman has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4.

IS HUNTSMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUN)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huntsman in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Huntsman stock.

