TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT (NYSE:TWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Two Harbors Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Two Harbors Investment in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Two Harbors Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Two Harbors Investment

REDWOOD TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RWT)

IS REDWOOD TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RWT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Redwood Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Redwood Trust stock.

Redwood Trust

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL (NYSE:AMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. AssetMark Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSETMARK FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AssetMark Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AssetMark Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AssetMark Financial

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES (NASDAQ:CJJD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores last released its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $30.84 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES? (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Wall Street analysts have given China Jo-Jo Drugstores a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but China Jo-Jo Drugstores wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.