TWITTER (NYSE:TWTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter last released its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year. Twitter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWITTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWTR)

37 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twitter in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 22 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Twitter stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUZANO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SUZ)

IS SUZANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUZ)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suzano in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Suzano stock.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ALNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has generated ($8.11) earnings per share over the last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALNY)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALNY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.76. Protara Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Protara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTARA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TARA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protara Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Protara Therapeutics stock.

