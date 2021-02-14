EURONET WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:EEFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company earned $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Its revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.2. Euronet Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EURONET WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EEFT)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euronet Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Euronet Worldwide stock.

COPA (NYSE:CPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPA)

Copa last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Copa has generated $7.92 earnings per share over the last year. Copa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COPA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPA)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Copa in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Copa stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JFROG (NASDAQ:FROG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. JFrog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. JFrog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JFROG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FROG)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JFrog in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” JFrog stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FROG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEWELL BRANDS (NASDAQ:NWL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business earned $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year.

IS NEWELL BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWL)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newell Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Newell Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NWL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

