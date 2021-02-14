FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE:FIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year. Fidelity National Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FIS)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fidelity National Information Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fidelity National Information Services stock.

ALTICE USA (NYSE:ATUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Altice USA has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.2. Altice USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTICE USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATUS)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altice USA in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altice USA stock.

EXPEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:EXPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group last released its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.57. Expedia Group has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year. Expedia Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPEDIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPE)

30 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Expedia Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 16 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Expedia Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OFED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6.

