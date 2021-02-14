USANA HEALTH SCIENCES (NYSE:USNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. USANA Health Sciences has generated $4.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. USANA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USANA HEALTH SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USNA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for USANA Health Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” USANA Health Sciences stock.

USANA Health Sciences

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:QUOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.23. Quotient Technology has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. Quotient Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QUOT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quotient Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Quotient Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QUOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Quotient Technology

COHU (NASDAQ:COHU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Cohu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COHU)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cohu in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cohu stock.

Cohu

FIRST SEACOAST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FSEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Seacoast Bancorp last issued its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $3.91 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

