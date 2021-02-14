AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AKAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Its revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Akamai Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKAM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akamai Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akamai Technologies stock.

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA (NASDAQ:PACB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Biosciences of California has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Pacific Biosciences of California has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PACB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacific Biosciences of California stock.

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco has generated $6.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSO)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Watsco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Watsco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

1895 BANCORP OF WISCONSIN (NASDAQ:BCOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin last announced its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

