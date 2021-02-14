NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT (NYSE:NRZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company earned $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. Its revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. New Residential Investment has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year. New Residential Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NRZ)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Residential Investment in the last year. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” New Residential Investment stock.

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries last released its earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Tootsie Roll Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

RYDER SYSTEM (NYSE:R) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:R)

Ryder System last released its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Ryder System has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year. Ryder System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RYDER SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:R)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ryder System in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ryder System stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in R, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIGLARI (NYSE:BH.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $101.84 million during the quarter. Biglari has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

