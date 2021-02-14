Earnings results for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Analyst Opinion on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medpace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.45%. The high price target for MEDP is $135.00 and the low price target for MEDP is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace does not currently pay a dividend. Medpace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

In the past three months, Medpace insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $77,083,648.00 in company stock. Only 26.00% of the stock of Medpace is held by insiders. 74.44% of the stock of Medpace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP



Earnings for Medpace are expected to grow by 5.50% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 51.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.11. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 51.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.04. Medpace has a P/B Ratio of 8.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

