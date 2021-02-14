Earnings results for MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

MTS Systems last issued its earnings results on December 14th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MTS Systems has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year. MTS Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MTS Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 46.17%. The high price target for MTSC is $44.00 and the low price target for MTSC is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems does not currently pay a dividend. MTS Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

In the past three months, MTS Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of MTS Systems is held by insiders. 84.74% of the stock of MTS Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC



The P/E ratio of MTS Systems is -4.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MTS Systems is -4.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MTS Systems has a P/B Ratio of 5.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

