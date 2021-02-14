CARRIER GLOBAL (NYSE:CARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Its revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carrier Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARRIER GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CARR)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carrier Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carrier Global stock.

ZYNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zynga has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Zynga has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZYNGA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zynga in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zynga stock.

GENERAC (NYSE:GNRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.4. Generac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GNRC)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Generac in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Generac stock.

SEANERGY MARITIME (NASDAQ:SHIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime last announced its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($12.16) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SEANERGY MARITIME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHIP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seanergy Maritime in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seanergy Maritime stock.

