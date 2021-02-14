PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE (NYSE:PAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. Plains All American Pipeline has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. Plains All American Pipeline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAA)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plains All American Pipeline in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Plains All American Pipeline stock.

Plains All American Pipeline

INMODE (NASDAQ:INMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The business earned $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. InMode has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INMODE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INMD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InMode in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” InMode stock.

InMode

FLOWERS FOODS (NYSE:FLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 12th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. Flowers Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOWERS FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flowers Foods in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Flowers Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Flowers Foods

SHATTUCK LABS (NASDAQ:STTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs last announced its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SHATTUCK LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shattuck Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shattuck Labs stock.

Shattuck Labs