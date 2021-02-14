FREEDOM (NASDAQ:FRHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $69.71 million during the quarter. Freedom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. Freedom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FREEDOM? (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Wall Street analysts have given Freedom a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Freedom wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

KADANT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KAI)

IS KADANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kadant in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kadant stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KAI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kadant

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:NSIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises has generated $5.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Insight Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSIGHT ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NSIT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insight Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Insight Enterprises stock.

Insight Enterprises

CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT (NASDAQ:CCNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent last issued its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $2.47 million during the quarter. Code Chain New Continent has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT? (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Wall Street analysts have given Code Chain New Continent a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Code Chain New Continent wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.