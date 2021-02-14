CERIDIAN HCM (NYSE:CDAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM last issued its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.5. Ceridian HCM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERIDIAN HCM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CDAY)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ceridian HCM in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ceridian HCM stock.

Ceridian HCM

EXELIXIS (NASDAQ:EXEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm earned $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Exelixis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXELIXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXEL)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exelixis in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exelixis stock.

Exelixis

ARES MANAGEMENT (NYSE:ARES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.3. Ares Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARES)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Management stock.

Ares Management

TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TMBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $0.33 million during the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Wall Street analysts have given Timber Pharmaceuticals a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Timber Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.