Earnings results for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

NANO-X IMAGING LTD is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Nano-X Imaging last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Nano-X Imaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nano-X Imaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nano-X Imaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.34%. The high price target for NNOX is $67.00 and the low price target for NNOX is $65.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nano-X Imaging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, Nano-X Imaging has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $64.49. Nano-X Imaging has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging does not currently pay a dividend. Nano-X Imaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

In the past three months, Nano-X Imaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.16% of the stock of Nano-X Imaging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX



Earnings for Nano-X Imaging are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.91) per share.

More latest stories: here