Earnings results for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.11%. The high price target for NEX is $6.00 and the low price target for NEX is $2.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. NexTier Oilfield Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

In the past three months, NexTier Oilfield Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is held by insiders. 85.87% of the stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX



Earnings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is -2.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

