EXTREME NETWORKS (NASDAQ:EXTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm earned $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Its revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Extreme Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTREME NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extreme Networks in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Extreme Networks stock.

KNOLL (NYSE:KNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Knoll has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.8. Knoll has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KNOLL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KNL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Knoll in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Knoll stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KNL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORMA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Forma Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS FORMA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forma Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Forma Therapeutics stock.

PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK (NASDAQ:IPDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network last issued its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK? (NASDAQ:IPDN)

