FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm earned $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOXA)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FOX in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FOX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FOXA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:NLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business earned $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Annaly Capital Management has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Annaly Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLY)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Annaly Capital Management in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Annaly Capital Management stock.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MHK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries has generated $10.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Mohawk Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOHAWK INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MHK)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mohawk Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mohawk Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MHK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KINTARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KTRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. Kintara Therapeutics has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. Kintara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINTARA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KTRA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kintara Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kintara Therapeutics stock.

