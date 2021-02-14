RAPID7 (NASDAQ:RPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Rapid7 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAPID7 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPD)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rapid7 in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rapid7 stock.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. NIC has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. NIC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EGOV)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NIC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NIC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.3. Colliers International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIGI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colliers International Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Colliers International Group stock.

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) (NASDAQ:CALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year.

IS CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CALT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock.

