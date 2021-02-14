ARCH CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ACGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The company earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Capital Group has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Arch Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCH CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACGL)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Capital Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Capital Group stock.

UNDER ARMOUR (NYSE:UA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNDER ARMOUR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Under Armour in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Under Armour stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICAN WELL (NYSE:AMWL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well last issued its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. American Well has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AMERICAN WELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMWL)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Well in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Well stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMWL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:INM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. InMed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INMED PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” InMed Pharmaceuticals stock.

