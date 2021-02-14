BLACK HILLS (NYSE:BKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm earned $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Black Hills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK HILLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKH)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Hills in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Hills stock.

CRITEO (NASDAQ:CRTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company earned $253 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Criteo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRITEO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRTO)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Criteo in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Criteo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRTO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm earned $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. 2U has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 2U A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TWOU)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 2U in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 2U stock.

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:FENC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year.

IS FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FENC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock.

