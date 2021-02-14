Earnings results for Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Pandion Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business earned $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 million. Pandion Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pandion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pandion Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.55%. The high price target for PAND is $29.00 and the low price target for PAND is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Pandion Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

In the past three months, Pandion Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,222,284.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 35.72% of the stock of Pandion Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND



Earnings for Pandion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($1.61) per share.

