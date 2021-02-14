Earnings results for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Rekor Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Rekor Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rekor Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rekor Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.53%. The high price target for REKR is $24.00 and the low price target for REKR is $21.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rekor Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.75, Rekor Systems has a forecasted upside of 21.5% from its current price of $18.72. Rekor Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Rekor Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

In the past three months, Rekor Systems insiders have sold 263.23% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $29,320.00 in company stock and sold $106,500.00 in company stock. 35.70% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.27% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR



Earnings for Rekor Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.11) per share.

