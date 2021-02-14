THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER (NASDAQ:GT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber last announced its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Its revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GT)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Its revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Impinj has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMPINJ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Impinj in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Impinj stock.

Impinj

TREEHOUSE FOODS (NYSE:THS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year. TreeHouse Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREEHOUSE FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THS)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TreeHouse Foods in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TreeHouse Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in THS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TreeHouse Foods

IFRESH (NASDAQ:IFMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh last released its earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. iFresh has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IFRESH? (NASDAQ:IFMK)

