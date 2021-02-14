CROWN (NYSE:CCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCK)

Crown last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Crown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crown stock.

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY (NYSE:REXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.8. Rexford Industrial Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REXR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rexford Industrial Realty stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in REXR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:FRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has generated $6.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Federal Realty Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRT)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

