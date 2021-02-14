INCYTE (NASDAQ:INCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte last issued its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm earned $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Its revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Incyte has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year. Incyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INCYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INCY)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Incyte in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Incyte stock.

XPO LOGISTICS (NYSE:XPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm earned $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.9. XPO Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPO LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XPO)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPO Logistics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” XPO Logistics stock.

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RARE)

IS ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RARE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock.

SENSUS HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:SRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm earned $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SENSUS HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRTS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensus Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensus Healthcare stock.

