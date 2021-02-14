STEPSTONE GROUP (NASDAQ:STEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. StepStone Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. StepStone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEPSTONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STEP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StepStone Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” StepStone Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

StepStone Group

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP (NYSE:AC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Associated Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Associated Capital Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Associated Capital Group stock.

Associated Capital Group

OMEGA FLEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OFLX)

FORWARD INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:FORD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on December 17th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year.

