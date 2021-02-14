NCR (NYSE:NCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NCR)

NCR last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. NCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NCR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NCR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NCR in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NCR stock.

RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUSH ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rush Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rush Enterprises stock.

SPS COMMERCE (NASDAQ:SPSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.4. SPS Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPS COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPSC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPS Commerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SPS Commerce stock.

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TUFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Its revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year.

IS TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TUFN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tufin Software Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tufin Software Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TUFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

