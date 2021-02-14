Earnings results for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International is expected* to report earnings on 02/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Service Co. International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.54%. The high price target for SCI is $55.00 and the low price target for SCI is $43.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Service Co. International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.50, Service Co. International has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $54.12. Service Co. International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Service Co. International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Service Co. International is 44.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Service Co. International will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.43% next year. This indicates that Service Co. International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

In the past three months, Service Co. International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,719,024.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by insiders. 83.41% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI



Earnings for Service Co. International are expected to decrease by -0.38% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 21.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.11. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 21.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.52. Service Co. International has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Service Co. International has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

