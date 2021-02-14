EASTGROUP PROPERTIES (NYSE:EGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business earned $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.2. EastGroup Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTGROUP PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGP)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EastGroup Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EastGroup Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TECHTARGET (NASDAQ:TTGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. Its revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. TechTarget has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.6. TechTarget has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECHTARGET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTGT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TechTarget in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TechTarget stock.

YAMANA GOLD (NYSE:AUY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Yamana Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YAMANA GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AUY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yamana Gold in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Yamana Gold stock.

PMV PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PMVP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.18. PMV Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS PMV PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PMVP)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PMV Pharmaceuticals stock.

