TRANSDIGM GROUP (NYSE:TDG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. TransDigm Group has generated $14.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.3. TransDigm Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSDIGM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDG)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransDigm Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransDigm Group stock.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE (NYSE:MOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has generated $11.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Molina Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLINA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOH)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molina Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Molina Healthcare stock.

GODADDY (NYSE:GDDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. GoDaddy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GODADDY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GDDY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoDaddy in the last year. There are currently 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GoDaddy stock.

EDESA BIOTECH (NASDAQ:EDSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech last issued its earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Edesa Biotech has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year.

IS EDESA BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EDSA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edesa Biotech in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Edesa Biotech stock.

