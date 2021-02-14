Earnings results for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11.

SOC Telemed last posted its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $15.13 million during the quarter. SOC Telemed has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SOC Telemed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SOC Telemed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.65%. The high price target for TLMD is $12.00 and the low price target for TLMD is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SOC Telemed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, SOC Telemed has a forecasted upside of 44.7% from its current price of $7.95. SOC Telemed has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed does not currently pay a dividend. SOC Telemed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

In the past three months, SOC Telemed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.70% of the stock of SOC Telemed is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD



Earnings for SOC Telemed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.23) per share. SOC Telemed has a P/B Ratio of 13.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

