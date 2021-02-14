Earnings results for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Tattooed Chef last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tattooed Chef has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.78%. The high price target for TTCF is $26.00 and the low price target for TTCF is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef does not currently pay a dividend. Tattooed Chef does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

In the past three months, Tattooed Chef insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.65% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by insiders. Only 7.37% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF



Earnings for Tattooed Chef are expected to decrease by -43.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.09 per share. Tattooed Chef has a P/B Ratio of 32.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

