CANOPY GROWTH (NASDAQ:CGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $2.22. The company earned $153 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Canopy Growth has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. Canopy Growth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANOPY GROWTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGC)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canopy Growth in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Canopy Growth stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KINROSS GOLD (NYSE:KGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinross Gold has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Kinross Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINROSS GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KGC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinross Gold in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kinross Gold stock.

REGENCY CENTERS (NASDAQ:REG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.9. Regency Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGENCY CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REG)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regency Centers in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Regency Centers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in REG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CVD EQUIPMENT (NASDAQ:CVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment last posted its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CVD EQUIPMENT? (NASDAQ:CVV)

