NVENT ELECTRIC (NYSE:NVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm earned $521 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. Its revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year. nVent Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NVENT ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for nVent Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” nVent Electric stock.

nVent Electric

PARAMOUNT GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PGRE)

IS PARAMOUNT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGRE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paramount Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Paramount Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PGRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Paramount Group

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN (NYSE:AB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. AllianceBernstein has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AB)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AllianceBernstein in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AllianceBernstein stock.

AllianceBernstein

PIONEER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp last issued its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PIONEER BANCORP? (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Wall Street analysts have given Pioneer Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Pioneer Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.