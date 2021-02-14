MALIBU BOATS (NASDAQ:MBUU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Malibu Boats has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Malibu Boats has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MALIBU BOATS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBUU)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Malibu Boats in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Malibu Boats stock.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF (NYSE:DBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Diebold Nixdorf has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Diebold Nixdorf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIEBOLD NIXDORF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DBD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diebold Nixdorf in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diebold Nixdorf stock.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:PATK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Patrick Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PATRICK INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PATK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Patrick Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Patrick Industries stock.

