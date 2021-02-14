AMÉRICA MÓVIL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AMX)

IS AMÉRICA MÓVIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for América Móvil in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” América Móvil stock.

América Móvil

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SSNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. SS&C Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSNC)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SS&C Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SS&C Technologies stock.

SS&C Technologies

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES (NYSE:BIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $7.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIO-RAD LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BIO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bio-Rad Laboratories stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

KUBIENT (NASDAQ:KBNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.81. The firm earned $0.28 million during the quarter. Kubient has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS KUBIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KBNT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kubient in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kubient stock.

Kubient