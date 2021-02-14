HANESBRANDS (NYSE:HBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Hanesbrands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hanesbrands in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hanesbrands stock.

INGEVITY (NYSE:NGVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Its revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Ingevity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingevity in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ingevity stock.

BERKELEY LIGHTS (NASDAQ:BLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm earned $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Berkeley Lights has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Berkeley Lights has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berkeley Lights in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Berkeley Lights stock.

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION (NASDAQ:AIMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion last issued its earnings results on February 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company earned $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altra Industrial Motion in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altra Industrial Motion stock.

