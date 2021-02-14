ENPHASE ENERGY (NASDAQ:ENPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.3. Enphase Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENPHASE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENPH)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enphase Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enphase Energy stock.

Enphase Energy

APARTMENT INCOME REIT (NYSE:AIRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.50. Apartment Income REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Apartment Income REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APARTMENT INCOME REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIRC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apartment Income REIT in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apartment Income REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Apartment Income REIT

DAVITA (NYSE:DVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita last released its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. DaVita has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. DaVita has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAVITA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DVA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DaVita in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DaVita stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DaVita

AIR T (NASDAQ:AIRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T last announced its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

