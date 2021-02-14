COTY (NYSE:COTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COTY)

Coty last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Its revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Coty has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. Coty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COTY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Coty stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COTY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Coty

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:HCSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company earned $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Healthcare Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCSG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Services Group in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Healthcare Services Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HCSG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Healthcare Services Group

CARGURUS (NASDAQ:CARG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. CarGurus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARGURUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CARG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarGurus in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CarGurus stock.

CarGurus

NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NBLX)

IS NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBLX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Noble Midstream Partners in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Noble Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NBLX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Noble Midstream Partners