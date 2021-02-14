NATIONAL RESEARCH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NRC)

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VNDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.6. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VNDA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VNDA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT (NASDAQ:AMTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport last announced its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Applied Molecular Transport has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMTI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Molecular Transport in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Molecular Transport stock.

EMERSON RADIO (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio last posted its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $2.27 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

