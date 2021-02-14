REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:REYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Reynolds Consumer Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REYN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Reynolds Consumer Products stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products

CHIMERA INVESTMENT (NYSE:CIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Chimera Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHIMERA INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIM)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chimera Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Chimera Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Chimera Investment

J2 GLOBAL (NASDAQ:JCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global last posted its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global has generated $6.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. J2 Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS J2 GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JCOM)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J2 Global in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” J2 Global stock.

J2 Global

IMMUNOVANT (NASDAQ:IMVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Immunovant has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year.

IS IMMUNOVANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMVT)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunovant in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Immunovant stock.

Immunovant