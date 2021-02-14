TRIVAGO (NASDAQ:TRVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. trivago has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIVAGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRVG)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for trivago in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” trivago stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRVG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

trivago

FATHOM (NASDAQ:FTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm earned $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Fathom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS FATHOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fathom in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fathom stock.

Fathom

VAXCYTE (NASDAQ:PCVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte last released its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Vaxcyte has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS VAXCYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCVX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vaxcyte in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vaxcyte stock.

Vaxcyte

ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:AHPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products last released its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Wall Street analysts have given Allied Healthcare Products a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Allied Healthcare Products wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.