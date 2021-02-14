CENTENE (NYSE:CNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNC)

Centene last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm earned $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Its revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Centene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNC)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centene in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Centene stock.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CINF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm earned $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cincinnati Financial has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Cincinnati Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINCINNATI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CINF)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cincinnati Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cincinnati Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CINF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES (NYSE:AEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Agnico Eagle Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGNICO EAGLE MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEM)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agnico Eagle Mines stock.

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:APDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences has generated ($3.32) earnings per share over the last year. Applied DNA Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED DNA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APDN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied DNA Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied DNA Sciences stock.

