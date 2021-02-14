W. R. GRACE & CO. (NYSE:GRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm earned $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. Its revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. W. R. Grace & Co. has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.5. W. R. Grace & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS W. R. GRACE & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GRA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” W. R. Grace & Co. stock.

RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AURORA CANNABIS (NYSE:ACB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis last released its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68. The business earned $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis has generated ($2.86) earnings per share over the last year. Aurora Cannabis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AURORA CANNABIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACB)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aurora Cannabis in the last year. There are currently 7 sell ratings and 9 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aurora Cannabis stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:OTLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on December 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Outlook Therapeutics has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year.

IS OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTLK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outlook Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outlook Therapeutics stock.

