HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES (NYSE:PEAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.6. Healthpeak Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEAK)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthpeak Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Healthpeak Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PEAK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE WESTERN UNION (NYSE:WU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Western Union has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. The Western Union has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WESTERN UNION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WU)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Western Union in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Western Union stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $1.15 billion during the quarter. Watsco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CBM BANCORP (NASDAQ:CBMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter. CBM Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

